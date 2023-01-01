Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Navigation,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Tilt,Cd,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,A/C Seats,Tv/Dvd,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Power Siding Doors,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Sto N Go,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System

2018 Honda Odyssey

103,207 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 103,207 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Navigation,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Tilt,Cd,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,A/C Seats,Tv/Dvd,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Power Siding Doors,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Honda Odyssey