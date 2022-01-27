Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Ridgeline

119,435 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Honda Ridgeline

Sport 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Ridgeline

Sport 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8154907
  2. 8154907
  3. 8154907
  4. 8154907
  5. 8154907
  6. 8154907
  7. 8154907
  8. 8154907
  9. 8154907
  10. 8154907
  11. 8154907
  12. 8154907
  13. 8154907
  14. 8154907
  15. 8154907
  16. 8154907
  17. 8154907
  18. 8154907
  19. 8154907
  20. 8154907
  21. 8154907
  22. 8154907
  23. 8154907
  24. 8154907
  25. 8154907
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8154907
  • Stock #: 41-3774
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F15JB501149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41-3774
  • Mileage 119,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
rear air
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 117,209 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 136,569 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 67,467 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory