2018 Hyundai Elantra

49,245 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8375796
  Stock #: 42-0625
  VIN: KMHD84LFXJU616859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0625
  • Mileage 49,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Sunroof
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

