Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

104,290 KM

Details Description Features

$22,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10185672
  • Stock #: 43-0831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
FROST WHITE
Requires Subscription
BLACK DELUXE CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2020 Nissan Kicks SV
 82,288 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V Tour...
 160,926 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra SV
 113,985 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory