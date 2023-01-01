Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

124,793 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

GL

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

124,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10552275
  • Stock #: 43-1648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COAST BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
COAST BLUE
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

