2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gemstone Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,355 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GEMSTONE RED, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs), Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 66 L Fuel Tank, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!
Vehicle Features
