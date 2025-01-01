Menu
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GEMSTONE RED, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7 touchscreen display audio lite, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs), Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 66 L Fuel Tank, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/power lumbar support.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

102,355 KM

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
102,355KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40JU826030

  • Exterior Colour Gemstone Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,355 KM

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GEMSTONE RED, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs), Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 66 L Fuel Tank, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!

Tires: P225/60R17

66 L Fuel Tank
3.51 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system
GVWR: 2 150 kgs (4 740 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite 6 speakers iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free phone system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2018 Hyundai Tucson