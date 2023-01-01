Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

104,258 KM

Details Description Features

$34,595

+ tax & licensing
$34,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude Iv

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude Iv

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$34,595

+ taxes & licensing

104,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215318
  • Stock #: 43-1154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Heated Mirrors,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Partial Leather,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK ALCANTARA-FACED SEATS
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE IV -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic SiriusXM Traffic Plus Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna 5-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

