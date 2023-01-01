$30,495+ tax & licensing
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
131,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9491590
- Stock #: 42-1894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Laredo 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
True Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0