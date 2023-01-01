2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$30,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 5 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9491590

Stock #: 42-1894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,521 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo Area Cover Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD) True Blue Pearl ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel Requires Subscription SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm

