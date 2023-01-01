Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

131,521 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 9491590
  2. 9491590
  3. 9491590
  4. 9491590
  5. 9491590
  6. 9491590
  7. 9491590
  8. 9491590
  9. 9491590
  10. 9491590
  11. 9491590
  12. 9491590
  13. 9491590
  14. 9491590
  15. 9491590
  16. 9491590
  17. 9491590
  18. 9491590
  19. 9491590
  20. 9491590
  21. 9491590
  22. 9491590
  23. 9491590
  24. 9491590
  25. 9491590
  26. 9491590
  27. 9491590
  28. 9491590
  29. 9491590
  30. 9491590
Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

131,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9491590
  • Stock #: 42-1894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Laredo 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
True Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2019 Lincoln MKC Res...
 49,143 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 86,167 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S
 87,158 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory