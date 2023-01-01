2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$36,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 1 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9966428

9966428 Stock #: 43-0742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Light Grey/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,104 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert True Blue Pearl Generic Sun/Moonroof GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) LIGHT GREY/BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS Requires Subscription JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst STERLING EDITION LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Fog Lamps LED Daytime Running Lights CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BD STERLING EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Aluminum Lithograph Shifter Bezel 25th Anniversary Badge SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year Siri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.