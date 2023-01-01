Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

99,104 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Sterling Edition

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,104KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966428
  • Stock #: 43-0742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
True Blue Pearl
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
LIGHT GREY/BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS
Requires Subscription
JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst
STERLING EDITION LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Fog Lamps LED Daytime Running Lights CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BD STERLING EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Aluminum Lithograph Shifter Bezel 25th Anniversary Badge SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year Siri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

