Midsize Cars, GT FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

55,289 KM

Details Description

$24,595

+ tax & licensing
12405828

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
55,289KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1M34JM235937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, GT FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2018 Mazda MAZDA3