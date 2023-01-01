$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX
Location
86,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9579706
- Stock #: 43-0126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Manual,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
