2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 8 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9601381

9601381 Stock #: 42-2583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,887 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.