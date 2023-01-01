$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9601381
- Stock #: 42-2583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Power Windows,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Premium Audio,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.