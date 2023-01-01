Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

48,165 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650422
  • Stock #: 43-0213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

