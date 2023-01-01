$29,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$29,995
- Listing ID: 9650422
- Stock #: 43-0213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
