$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
SL |Remote Start | Leather Seats | Navigation
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451394
- Mileage 101,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. This Nissan Altima has a dependable Gas 4cyl 2.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Altima SL |Remote Start | Leather Seats | Navigation The Envy of Your Friends *Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Tires: P215/55R17, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, 9 speakers including woofers, NissanConnect w/Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including 7" colour display w/multi-touch control, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, Traffic and Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings, stock info and sports) and NissanConnect Services, Navigation (integrated), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, 68.1 L Fuel Tank, ..*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a trustworthy Altima today!
