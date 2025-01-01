Menu
Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. This Nissan Altima has a dependable Gas 4cyl 2.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Altima SL |Remote Start | Leather Seats | Navigation The Envy of Your Friends *Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Tires: P215/55R17, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, 9 speakers including woofers, NissanConnect w/Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including 7 colour display w/multi-touch control, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, Traffic and Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings, stock info and sports) and NissanConnect Services, Navigation (integrated), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, 68.1 L Fuel Tank, ..*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a trustworthy Altima today!

2018 Nissan Altima

101,670 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Altima

SL |Remote Start | Leather Seats | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
13116653

2018 Nissan Altima

SL |Remote Start | Leather Seats | Navigation

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,670KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP0JC277049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451394
  • Mileage 101,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. This Nissan Altima has a dependable Gas 4cyl 2.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Altima SL |Remote Start | Leather Seats | Navigation The Envy of Your Friends *Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Tires: P215/55R17, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, 9 speakers including woofers, NissanConnect w/Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including 7" colour display w/multi-touch control, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, Traffic and Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings, stock info and sports) and NissanConnect Services, Navigation (integrated), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, 68.1 L Fuel Tank, ..*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a trustworthy Altima today!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Tires: P215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support and 4-way power passenger seats
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic

Safety

Blind Spot
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
.
Heated seats - Front
Navigation (integrated)
Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: MP3 aux-in Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology 9 speakers including woofers NissanConnect w/Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay and Andr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Nissan Altima