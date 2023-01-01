Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

76,508 KM

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

76,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10238792
  • Stock #: 43-1112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Cd,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

