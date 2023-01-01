$24,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10238792
- Stock #: 43-1112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Cd,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.