2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
98,473KM
VIN JN1BJ1CP4JW109213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 442379
- Mileage 98,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, SV FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, GAS I-4 2.0 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2018 Nissan Qashqai