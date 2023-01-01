$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2018 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10058250
- Stock #: 43-0912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Passenger Power Seat,5.5 Ft Box,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,A/C Seats,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.