$41,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 9 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10058250

10058250 Stock #: 43-0912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 84,933 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Corner Air Suspension Class IV Hitch Receiver Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Locking Lug Nuts Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) BODY-COLOUR MOPAR RUNNING BOARDS ADD TOW HOOKS GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS BODY-COLOUR RAM TAILGATE BADGE Requires Subscription RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge B... LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION -inc: Brushed Tungsten IP Bezel Tungsten Chrome Bodyside Moulding Satin Carbon Wheel Centre Caps Suede Headliner Body-Colour MOPAR Running Boards Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Tungsten Chrome Ram Grill...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.