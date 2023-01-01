Menu
2018 RAM 1500

84,933 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Limited

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

84,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10058250
  • Stock #: 43-0912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Passenger Power Seat,5.5 Ft Box,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,A/C Seats,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Locking Lug Nuts

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BODY-COLOUR MOPAR RUNNING BOARDS
ADD TOW HOOKS
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
BODY-COLOUR RAM TAILGATE BADGE
Requires Subscription
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge B...
LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION -inc: Brushed Tungsten IP Bezel Tungsten Chrome Bodyside Moulding Satin Carbon Wheel Centre Caps Suede Headliner Body-Colour MOPAR Running Boards Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Tungsten Chrome Ram Grill...

