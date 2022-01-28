$33,995 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 4 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8242269

8242269 Stock #: 42-0267

42-0267 VIN: 1C6RR7FG9JS275888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0267

Mileage 66,499 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Seating 6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.