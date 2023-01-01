Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

75,433 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

PREMIUM

2018 Subaru Forester

PREMIUM

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

75,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10026645
  Stock #: 43-0730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

