Small SUV 4WD, AWD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

2018 Subaru Forester

134,757 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester

12422421

2018 Subaru Forester

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,757KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJEBCXJH480448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Subaru Forester