Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Forester

150,260 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9700300
  • Stock #: 42-2597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Aluminum Rims,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Cd,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 123,049 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 150,260 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT
 37,781 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory