Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

140,581 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8597810
  2. 8597810
  3. 8597810
  4. 8597810
  5. 8597810
  6. 8597810
  7. 8597810
  8. 8597810
  9. 8597810
  10. 8597810
  11. 8597810
  12. 8597810
  13. 8597810
  14. 8597810
  15. 8597810
  16. 8597810
  17. 8597810
  18. 8597810
  19. 8597810
  20. 8597810
  21. 8597810
  22. 8597810
  23. 8597810
  24. 8597810
  25. 8597810
  26. 8597810
  27. 8597810
  28. 8597810
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

140,581KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8597810
  • Stock #: 42-1195
  • VIN: 4S4BSDNC3J3243181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2010 Ford Mustang GT
 47,010 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 109,274 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX Elite...
 103,851 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory