2018 Subaru Outback
Limited AWD
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
140,581KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8597810
- Stock #: 42-1195
- VIN: 4S4BSDNC3J3243181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,581 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
