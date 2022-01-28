Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

120,619 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8242266
  2. 8242266
  3. 8242266
  4. 8242266
  5. 8242266
  6. 8242266
  7. 8242266
  8. 8242266
  9. 8242266
  10. 8242266
  11. 8242266
  12. 8242266
  13. 8242266
  14. 8242266
  15. 8242266
  16. 8242266
  17. 8242266
  18. 8242266
  19. 8242266
  20. 8242266
  21. 8242266
  22. 8242266
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,619KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8242266
  • Stock #: 42-0279
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC090440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0279
  • Mileage 120,619 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
CD Player
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,824 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV...
 46,662 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 74,925 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory