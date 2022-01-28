2018 Toyota Corolla

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 6 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8242266

8242266 Stock #: 42-0279

42-0279 VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC090440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0279

Mileage 120,619 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.