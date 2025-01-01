Menu
Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

2018 Toyota RAV4

107,562 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

12678885

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,562KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV1JW768647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636

2018 Toyota RAV4