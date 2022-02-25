Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Enclave

69,546 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Enclave

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8323101
  2. 8323101
  3. 8323101
  4. 8323101
  5. 8323101
  6. 8323101
  7. 8323101
  8. 8323101
  9. 8323101
  10. 8323101
  11. 8323101
  12. 8323101
  13. 8323101
  14. 8323101
  15. 8323101
  16. 8323101
  17. 8323101
  18. 8323101
  19. 8323101
  20. 8323101
  21. 8323101
  22. 8323101
  23. 8323101
  24. 8323101
  25. 8323101
  26. 8323101
  27. 8323101
  28. 8323101
  29. 8323101
  30. 8323101
  31. 8323101
  32. 8323101
  33. 8323101
  34. 8323101
  35. 8323101
  36. 8323101
  37. 8323101
  38. 8323101
  39. 8323101
  40. 8323101
  41. 8323101
  42. 8323101
  43. 8323101
  44. 8323101
  45. 8323101
  46. 8323101
  47. 8323101
  48. 8323101
  49. 8323101
  50. 8323101
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,546KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8323101
  • Stock #: 42-0142
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW6KJ109284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
2nd Row Pwr Window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 106,710 KM
$22,595 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 90,895 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 78,884 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory