2019 Buick Enclave

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8323101

8323101 Stock #: 42-0142

42-0142 VIN: 5GAEVAKW6KJ109284

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,546 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 7 PASSENGER Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort rear air Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features 2nd Row Pwr Window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.