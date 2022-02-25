$42,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD
69,546KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8323101
- Stock #: 42-0142
- VIN: 5GAEVAKW6KJ109284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
2nd Row Pwr Window
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0