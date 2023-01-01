Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

33,945 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907397
  • Stock #: 43-0542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 158,911 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT
 91,444 KM
$23,795 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 154,958 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory