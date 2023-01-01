$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9966425
- Stock #: 43-0737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
