$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10238798
- Stock #: 43-1142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.