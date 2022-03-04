2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$50,950 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8614661

8614661 Stock #: 42-1223

42-1223 VIN: 1GCUYEED8KZ155882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-1223

Mileage 74,001 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 6 PASSENGER Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.