Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

74,001 KM

Details Features

$50,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8614661
  2. 8614661
  3. 8614661
  4. 8614661
  5. 8614661
  6. 8614661
  7. 8614661
  8. 8614661
  9. 8614661
  10. 8614661
  11. 8614661
  12. 8614661
  13. 8614661
  14. 8614661
  15. 8614661
  16. 8614661
  17. 8614661
  18. 8614661
  19. 8614661
  20. 8614661
  21. 8614661
  22. 8614661
  23. 8614661
  24. 8614661
Contact Seller

$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

74,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8614661
  • Stock #: 42-1223
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED8KZ155882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1223
  • Mileage 74,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
6 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 95,918 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 61,572 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX RES...
 83,999 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory