$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10238828
- Stock #: 43-1232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Gas,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Premium Audio,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.