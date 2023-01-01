Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

34,085 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

GT

2019 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10238828
  • Stock #: 43-1232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Gas,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Premium Audio,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
B5 Blue Pearl
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: P245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: Trunk Mounted Subwoofer 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Surround Sound
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum
BLACK PERFORMANCE CLOTH SEATS W/HOUNDSTOOTH INSERTS
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Gloss Black Badges

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

