$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10135488
- Stock #: 42-2568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 56,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Sensor,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.