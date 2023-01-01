$27,995+ tax & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$27,995
- Listing ID: 10115208
- Stock #: 43-0944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 92,107 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Driver Seats,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,2nd Row Pwr Win,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Cloth,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
