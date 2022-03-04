$32,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
55,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8523971
- Stock #: 42-1031
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7KR642254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 42-1031
- Mileage 55,878 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
CD Player
rear air
7 PASSENGER
BACKUP CAMERA
Sto and Go
TV / DVD
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0