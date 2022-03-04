Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

55,878 KM

Details Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8523971
  2. 8523971
  3. 8523971
  4. 8523971
  5. 8523971
  6. 8523971
  7. 8523971
  8. 8523971
  9. 8523971
  10. 8523971
  11. 8523971
  12. 8523971
  13. 8523971
  14. 8523971
  15. 8523971
  16. 8523971
  17. 8523971
  18. 8523971
  19. 8523971
  20. 8523971
  21. 8523971
  22. 8523971
  23. 8523971
  24. 8523971
  25. 8523971
Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

55,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8523971
  • Stock #: 42-1031
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7KR642254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1031
  • Mileage 55,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
CD Player
rear air
7 PASSENGER
BACKUP CAMERA
Sto and Go
TV / DVD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 118,931 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 57,295 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX
 11,959 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory