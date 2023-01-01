$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9794413
- Stock #: 43-0356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
