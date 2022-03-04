$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
35,139KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8614658
- Stock #: 42-1252
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD9KUC38756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 42-1252
- Mileage 35,139 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
