2019 Ford Escape

35,139 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,139KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8614658
  • Stock #: 42-1252
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9KUC38756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1252
  • Mileage 35,139 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

