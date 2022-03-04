Menu
2019 Ford F-150

121,947 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

CREW 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,947KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8597813
  • Stock #: 42-1006
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB2KFB93322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1006
  • Mileage 121,947 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

