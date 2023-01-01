Menu
2019 Ford Flex

126,305 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Ford Flex

2019 Ford Flex

SEL

2019 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515258
  • Stock #: 43-1664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour blk/grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Gas,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Power Windows,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Climate Control,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

