2019 Ford Ranger

36,412 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT LARIAT CREW 4WD

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT LARIAT CREW 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,412KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8443281
  Stock #: 42-0761
  VIN: 1FTER4FH0KLA01134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0761
  • Mileage 36,412 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
5 Passenger
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

