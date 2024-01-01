Menu
Account
Sign In
Large Cars, Limited AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2019 Ford Taurus

91,209 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 445097
  • Mileage 91,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, Limited AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Subaru Forester TOURING 51,576 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Cayuga, ON
2014 Ford Edge SEL 164,211 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2017 Dodge Durango GT 75,961 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Taurus