2019 Ford Transit

88,241 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

VAN 250 MED ROOF

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10424619
  • Stock #: 43-1453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 88,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Cloth,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

