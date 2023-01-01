$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
VAN 250 MED ROOF
Location
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
88,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10424619
- Stock #: 43-1453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 88,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Cloth,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Vinyl Seats
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
