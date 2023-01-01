$51,495+ tax & licensing
$51,495
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon 350
Location
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
120,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9591079
- Stock #: 42-2592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 120,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,3 Door,Cd,Telescopic,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Audio Input
Vinyl Seats
3rd Row Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0