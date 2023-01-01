2019 Ford Transit

$51,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 2 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9591079

9591079 Stock #: 42-2592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 12

Mileage 120,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Keyless Entry Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Exterior Tow Hooks Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Vinyl Seats 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.