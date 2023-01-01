Menu
2019 Ford Transit

120,210 KM

Details Description Features

$51,495

+ tax & licensing
$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon 350

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon 350

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

120,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9591079
  • Stock #: 42-2592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 120,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,3 Door,Cd,Telescopic,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Audio Input
Vinyl Seats
3rd Row Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

