$35,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 GMC Canyon
4WD SLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10124865
- Stock #: 43-1014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Air Conditioning,5 Ft Box,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,On Star,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Premium Audio,Leather,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
