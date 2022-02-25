Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

118,894 KM

Details Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8341191
  2. 8341191
  3. 8341191
  4. 8341191
  5. 8341191
  6. 8341191
  7. 8341191
  8. 8341191
  9. 8341191
  10. 8341191
  11. 8341191
  12. 8341191
  13. 8341191
  14. 8341191
  15. 8341191
  16. 8341191
  17. 8341191
  18. 8341191
  19. 8341191
  20. 8341191
  21. 8341191
  22. 8341191
  23. 8341191
  24. 8341191
  25. 8341191
  26. 8341191
  27. 8341191
  28. 8341191
Contact Seller

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8341191
  • Stock #: 42-0552
  • VIN: 1GTU9DED4KZ349378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0552
  • Mileage 118,894 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 40,055 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 9,660 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD
 103,350 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory