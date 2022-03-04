Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

97,880 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
SLE Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

SLE Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

97,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8614667
  • Stock #: 42-1211
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED8KZ236635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,880 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
6 PASSENGER
BACKUP CAMERA

