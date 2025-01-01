Menu
This Honda Civic Coupe has a strong Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.*This Honda Civic Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options *Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18, FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation, Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, 46.9 L Fuel Tank.

2019 Honda Civic

124,539 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

COUPE SPORT

13173716

2019 Honda Civic

COUPE SPORT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC4A84KH401046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 455328
  • Mileage 124,539 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic Coupe has a strong Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.*This Honda Civic Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options *Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/40R18, FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation, Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, 46.9 L Fuel Tank.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you an exciting Civic Coupe today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Tires: P235/40R18

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
