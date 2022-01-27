Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

40,535 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8154928
  2. 8154928
  3. 8154928
  4. 8154928
  5. 8154928
  6. 8154928
  7. 8154928
  8. 8154928
  9. 8154928
  10. 8154928
  11. 8154928
  12. 8154928
  13. 8154928
  14. 8154928
  15. 8154928
  16. 8154928
  17. 8154928
  18. 8154928
  19. 8154928
  20. 8154928
  21. 8154928
  22. 8154928
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8154928
  • Stock #: 41-3750
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52KH017530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41-3750
  • Mileage 40,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 117,209 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 136,569 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 67,467 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory