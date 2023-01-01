$36,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$36,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621613
- Stock #: 43-0099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 89,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Navigation,Rear Air,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.