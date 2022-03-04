2019 Hyundai Sonata

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 3 6 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8466795

8466795 Stock #: 42-0936

42-0936 VIN: 5NPE34AF7KH769026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0936

Mileage 60,364 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.