2019 Hyundai Sonata

60,364 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

2019 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,364KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8466795
  • Stock #: 42-0936
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF7KH769026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0936
  • Mileage 60,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

