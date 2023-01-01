Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

74,264 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10527807
  • Stock #: 43-1709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Cruise,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Ash Black
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

