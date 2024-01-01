$23,595+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
83,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDX5KD328178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Brownstone Pearl
- Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Limited 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Light Brownstone Pearl
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
Limited 4x4 Spring Special
SKI GREY/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate 2nd-Row Seat w/Fore & Aft Adjust Carpeted Cargo Area Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking La...
